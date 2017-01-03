Corporate profits won't grow in Trump era without greater productivity: Strategist

All signs point to US consumer 'cruising along': Pro 1 Hour Ago | 03:31

Though economic outlook has improved among consumers, sluggish productivity growth still poses a threat to company profits in the new year, strategist Jason Trennert told CNBC on Tuesday.

Trennert, chief investment strategist at Strategas Research Partners, said that while a change in attitude could boost growth, companies under a pro-business administration will have to shift their methods to enjoy that expansion.

"I think the big question for business really is whether businesses change from focusing more on financial engineering to actually true capital spending," Trennert told "Squawk Box."

"Because I think one of the things that's been absent over the last couple of years has been productivity, and it will be very difficult to get a continuation of corporate profits without an increase in productivity."

But productivity growth is difficult to spur, especially when industries see success despite lower productivity numbers, said Steven Ricchiuto, Mizuho Securities' chief U.S. economist.

"The problem we have right now is the sector of the economy that's growing the strongest is health care, which has the absolute lowest productivity in the entire economy," Ricchiuto told CNBC.

The solution, however, could be twofold.

"The big thing we have to do is we have to [transition] away from a service economy to more of a manufacturing economy where all of the productivity is," Ricchiuto said.

UBS' deputy chief U.S. economist Drew Matus is more confident in the service sector's ability to spur productivity growth on its own.

"I think in the future you could see more productivity from the service sector," Matus told "Squawk Box." "Look at the financial services industry. People are constantly being replaced now, technology's picking up, and that's an unusual change."

Matus said businesses in the service sector are beginning to feel some "pressure" from expectations for productivity growth.

Trennert said that, combined with higher expectations for interest rate hikes in 2017, could serve as fuel for productivity growth so long as the dollar's strength doesn't run too hot.