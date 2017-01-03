UK commuters pay six times more on train fares than European counterparts: study

British workers are estimated to be paying over six times more on rail fares than commuters in Europe, according to a study from Action for Rail campaign group.

The typical commuter travelling into London is now spending 387 pounds ($474) on a monthly season ticket to and from work whereas the cost of a similar journey in France and Italy would amount to 61 pounds, according to Action for Rail's research.

"British commuters are forced to shell out far more on rail fares than others in Europe. Many will look with envy at the cheaper, publicly-owned services on the continent," Frances O'Grady, Trades Union Congress (TUC) general secretary said in a statement.