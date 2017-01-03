In just over two weeks' time, Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony is set to take place, with details of who will be performing at the event yet to be fully announced.

Amid reports of several singers turning down invitations to perform at the ceremony, the latest name to be thrown into the discussion is that of British singer Rebecca Ferguson, who rose to fame after becoming the 2010 runner-up in the U.K. series of "The X Factor".

Ferguson tweeted out a link to an online post, which said in it that she had been asked about the inauguration ceremony and that she would "graciously accept (the) invitation" to perform, if she gets to sing "Strange Fruit".

"I've been asked and this is my answer," Ferguson wrote in a post on TwitLonger. "If you allow me to sing 'Strange fruit,' a song that has huge historical importance, a song that was blacklisted in the United States for being too controversial."