On the data front, Tuesday will see manufacturing PMI data released at 9:45 a.m ET followed by ISM manufacturing and construction spending which are both scheduled for 10 a.m ET.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $58.09 a barrel on Tuesday, up 2.25 percent, while U.S. crude was around $54.93 a barrel, up 2.25 percent.



Oil prices appeared to be boosted by increasing optimism among investors that a deal between OPEC and non-OPEC members to cut production would drain global oversupply.