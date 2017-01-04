A speed camera in the U.K. has generated £1.5 million ($1.8 million) in fines from motorists in only six months -- twice the annual takings of an average-sized business, according to a report in London's Evening Standard.
In the six months the speed camera had been active in West London up until October last year, the Metropolitan police issued almost 15,000 speeding tickets to motorists. The speed camera was estimated to have been responsible for one in three of all fines issued to drivers in the U.K.'s capital city.
The average annual turnover for a U.K. business is about £500,000 according to research by ICAEW Business Advice Service.
Making millions
Situated on the North Circular Road in Ealing, the temporary speed camera was switched on in April 2016. Drivers found to have exceeded the 30mph limit had been subsequently handed a £100 fine and penalized with an additional three points on their driver's license.
"That single camera is making millions," Terry Payne, a motorist who had been caught and fined speeding in the area told the Evening Standard.
"I think the general point is that people are simply unaware that they are driving in a 30mph zone… £100 plus three points is not irrelevant for most motorists," he added.
All of the money raised from the speeding camera is sent to the government with the temporary speed camera set to be in place until January 2018.
"We are committed to making London's roads safer for all and managing traffic speeds is key to that," Lilli Matson, Transport for London's (TfL) Head of Strategy and Outcome Planning, said in a statement.
"The limit on the A406 Gunnersbury Avenue has been reduced to 30mph from 40mph to ensure the safety of all road users and contractors working onsite to upgrade Power Road Bridge. There is clear signage in the area to advise drivers of this," she added.
