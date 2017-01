Investors should buy Apple shares because new innovations on the iPhone 8 will drive better demand, according to Guggenheim, which initiated coverage on the company with a buy rating.



The tech giant's next-generation iPhone could "drive a big new upgrade cycle," analyst Robert Cihra wrote in a note to clients Tuesday. "We believe any hardware changes [on the iPhone 8] have the potential to make an iPhone look 'new' again for the first time in three generations."