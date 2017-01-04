Asian markets opened mixed on Thursday, as the dollar weakens and investors consider the implications of the Fed minutes.

Japan's Nikkei 225 traded weaker, down 0.17 percent after the yen strengthened against the greenback, as the dollar momentum waned overnight.

Electronics conglomerate Sharp was up 3.41 percent to 304 yen a share, extending yesterday's gains of more than 8 percent.

Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.28 percent in early trade, with energy, materials and financial plays broadly climbing. The All-Ordinaries gold sub-index was also strongly higher, up 2.09 percent as the yellow metal nears a four-week high.

Gold miner Newcrest Mining was up 2.26 percent to A$20.81 per share, while Evolution Mining jumped 1.18 percent to A$2.135.

In South Korea, the Kospi was down 0.02 percent in early trade.

"Asia Pacific shares are set for further gains after the dollar pulled back from (multi-year) highs overnight," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, in a morning note.

The dollar fell against a basket of currencies from its highest levels in 14 years. The greenback traded at 102.7 on Thursday early morning during Asian hours, slipping from an earlier high of 103.44. Among other currency majors, the euro traded at $1.0528, while the yen fetched 116.70, compared to levels above 118 yesterday and the Australian dollar was at $0.7291.