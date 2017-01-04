    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian markets opened mixed on Thursday, as the dollar weakens and investors consider the implications of the Fed minutes.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 traded weaker, down 0.17 percent after the yen strengthened against the greenback, as the dollar momentum waned overnight.

    Electronics conglomerate Sharp was up 3.41 percent to 304 yen a share, extending yesterday's gains of more than 8 percent.

    Australia's ASX 200 rose 0.28 percent in early trade, with energy, materials and financial plays broadly climbing. The All-Ordinaries gold sub-index was also strongly higher, up 2.09 percent as the yellow metal nears a four-week high.

    Gold miner Newcrest Mining was up 2.26 percent to A$20.81 per share, while Evolution Mining jumped 1.18 percent to A$2.135.

    In South Korea, the Kospi was down 0.02 percent in early trade.

    "Asia Pacific shares are set for further gains after the dollar pulled back from (multi-year) highs overnight," said Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets, in a morning note.

    The dollar fell against a basket of currencies from its highest levels in 14 years. The greenback traded at 102.7 on Thursday early morning during Asian hours, slipping from an earlier high of 103.44. Among other currency majors, the euro traded at $1.0528, while the yen fetched 116.70, compared to levels above 118 yesterday and the Australian dollar was at $0.7291.

    McCarthy pointed out the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes had "clipped hawks' wings and bond yields slipped back to pre-hike levels."

    The minutes showed the Fed was concerned about a stronger dollar, and that more fiscal stimulus could raise demand above sustainable levels. Investors were also searching for clues about what the central bank thought of President-elect Donald Trump's proposed fiscal policy measures.

    Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, said the minutes suggested the Fed's optimism was based solely on Trump's ability to follow through on his campaign promises for major tax cuts and big spending. "In other words, the Fed is betting on Donald Trump delivering, which is a risky gamble," said Lien.

    The Fed raised interest rates in December for just the second time in a decade and forecast three rate hikes for 2017.

    During Asian trade, the West Texas Intermediate futures was up 0.09 percent at $53.31 per barrel, while global benchmark Brent added 1.8 percent to settle at $56.46 a barrel during U.S. hours.

    Oil prices had added more than 2 percent overnight in the U.S., with "a weaker dollar helping crude's cause, as did the American Petroleum Institute's (API) surprising 7.4 million barrel drawdown in inventory late in the session," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, in a note on Thursday.

    Spot gold was up 0.37 percent at $1,168.09 per ounce, at a near four-week high.

    Meanwhile, the Dow Jones industrial average rose 60.4 points, or 0.3 percent, to 19,942.16. TheS&P 500 gained 12.92 points, or 0.57 percent, to end at 2,270.75, while the Nasdaq composite advanced 47.92 points, or 0.88 percent, to close at 5,477.

