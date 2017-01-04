Bulls are 2 for 2 in 2017, with the Dow on 20K march again

U.S. stock futures were higher again this morning, on the second trading day of the new year. A powerful advance on Tuesday put the Dow back on the march to 20,000. (CNBC)

The stock market has certainly rallied since Donald Trump won the presidency, but it's time to start thinking about getting out, possibly timed for Trump's inauguration on Jan. 20, according to Morgan Stanley. (CNBC)

Investors hope for clues to what the Fed thinks about Trump's tax cuts, when the central bank issues at 2 p.m. ET today the minutes from its December meeting, which saw the second rate hike in a decade. (CNBC)

China stepped into its onshore and offshore yuan markets to shore up its faltering currency for a second session today, sparking speculation of positioning ahead of Trump's inauguration. (Reuters)

A tilt toward isolationism in American and European politics has swept bitcoin up in yet another speculative frenzy, pushing the virtual currency's price toward a peak last reached in late 2013. (NY Times)

The new year is expected to bring the highest gasoline prices since 2012, with the possibility drivers could be collectively shelling out $52 billion more at the pump than they did in 2016. (USA Today)