Bulls are 2 for 2 in 2017, with the Dow on 20K march again

Dueling Obamacare meetings take place on Capitol Hill today, with Vice President-elect Mike Pence huddling with Republicans to map out a repeal, and President Barack Obama sitting down with Democrats to talk about strategies to combat the effort. (AP)
Trump plans to hold his first formal news conference since the election in New York a week from today. Meanwhile, Trump continued to take jabs at the intelligence community over allegations of Russian hacking. (Reuters & NBC News)
Trump tweeted this morning: "Julian Assange said '14 year old could have hacked Podesta' - why was DNC so careless? Also said 'Russians did not give him the info!'"
Wall Street lawyer Jay Clayton, who has worked on high-profile initial public offerings such as Alibaba, is reportedly a leading candidate to head the Securities and Exchange Commission in the Trump administration. (Reuters)
Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Rex Tillerson agreed to sever all ties to comply with conflict-of-interest requirements as the oil giant's ex-chairman and CEO awaits confirmation as Trump's secretary of State. (Reuters)
A federal judge cut almost in half a $1 billion December jury verdict against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and its DePuy orthopedics unit over lawsuits related to Pinnacle hip implants. (Reuters)
Shares of Tesla (TSLA) were under pressure in premarket trading, after deliveries for 2016 fell slightly below the electric auto maker's target. Tesla said the numbers "should be viewed as conservative" due to the way it counts a delivery. (CNBC)
Amazon (AMZN) is making a big TV play, integrating its Fire TV stick software directly into television sets made by Chinese electronics giant Tongfang. The TVs come with a voice-control remote featuring Amazon's Alexa AI. (CNBC)