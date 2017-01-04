Clean up your financial act in 2017 with these 4 steps

While many Americans start out the year with good financial goals, a third of them expect those resolutions to slip through the cracks.

Those were the findings from a recent survey by LearnVest, an online provider of financial planning services. The New York City-based firm polled 1,000 U.S. adults between Dec. 1 and Dec. 6.

In all, 56 percent of survey participants said they plan on making at least one financial resolution for 2017. The top three goals are to save more, reduce spending, and pay down debt.