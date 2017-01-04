Cramer makes the case for why Apple stock should do really well under Trump

Tech giant Apple is poised to benefit under a Donald Trump presidency, especially if the president-elect chooses to move forward with proposed policies such as incentives to companies to repatriate money from overseas, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Wednesday.

"They are the king of repatriation. You can repatriate those assets from overseas [and] that's $40 in cash per share overseas," Cramer said on CNBC's "Worldwide Exchange."

"It's hard to hate that stock given the fact that it is such a huge winner under the Trump regime," Cramer said.

The "Mad Money" host recommended that investors hold Apple's stock, which he said is selling at eight times earnings, and thriving in the wake of setbacks at rival device maker Samsung.

Samsung ended production of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphones in October after reports that some of the phones were catching fire.