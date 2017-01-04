Cramer says Trump just took the oil industry to a new level—even before he's sworn in!

Crude rallied on Wednesday, and oil stocks consolidated Tuesday's gains, which was another great sign to Cramer.

Cramer attributed the decoupling to oil companies cutting costs, the recent OPEC agreement, potential takeovers and mergers in the oil patch and analysts downgrading the stocks.

"Analysts who downgrade these stocks … simply aren't taking into account what a pro-fossil fuel president can bring to the oil and gas party," Cramer said.

Additionally,Trump has the capability to rein in the Environmental Protection Agency, which has been difficult on even the safest drillers, Cramer said. He can also help speed up pipelines to make oil and gas more profitable as a cheaper and safer alternative than trains and trucks.

Former CEO of ExxonMobil Rex Tillerson was also tapped for secretary of state, and now that he has divested his holdings and cashed out, Cramer thinks one of the first things he will do will be to promote U.S. business overseas — especially the business of oil.

"Republican presidents tend to be very oil-friendly, but Trump has taken this to a whole new level, and he hasn't even been sworn in yet!" Cramer said.

Ultimately, the decoupling of oil and gas stocks from the price of crude could send energy stocks higher, even if there is a brutal reversal in the underlying commodity. While many oil and gas stocks may be downgraded by analysts, Cramer's still willing to bet that the group will move higher, thanks to Trump.