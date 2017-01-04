Cramer says Trump just took the oil industry to a new level—even before he's sworn in!

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Jim Cramer was astonished when the price of crude went down on Tuesday, but oil and gas stocks went up.

    The decoupling of oil and stocks was a move he hasn't seen in a very long time, and he says could be good news for the stock market, thanks to President-elect Donald Trump.

    "Don't let the analysts talk you out of oil stocks or natural gas stocks … This regime wants oil and gas companies to make more money, so I think they will," the "Mad Money" host said.

    The upside in crude played a strong role in the stock market rally on Tuesday, but then reversed, and took the S&P 500 down with it in lockstep. Curiously, oil stocks actually gave up very little of their gains.





    Oil field workers on a rig in Tioga, North Dakota.
    Crude rallied on Wednesday, and oil stocks consolidated Tuesday's gains, which was another great sign to Cramer.

    Cramer attributed the decoupling to oil companies cutting costs, the recent OPEC agreement, potential takeovers and mergers in the oil patch and analysts downgrading the stocks.

    "Analysts who downgrade these stocks … simply aren't taking into account what a pro-fossil fuel president can bring to the oil and gas party," Cramer said.

    Additionally,Trump has the capability to rein in the Environmental Protection Agency, which has been difficult on even the safest drillers, Cramer said. He can also help speed up pipelines to make oil and gas more profitable as a cheaper and safer alternative than trains and trucks.

    Former CEO of ExxonMobil Rex Tillerson was also tapped for secretary of state, and now that he has divested his holdings and cashed out, Cramer thinks one of the first things he will do will be to promote U.S. business overseas — especially the business of oil.

    "Republican presidents tend to be very oil-friendly, but Trump has taken this to a whole new level, and he hasn't even been sworn in yet!" Cramer said.

    Ultimately, the decoupling of oil and gas stocks from the price of crude could send energy stocks higher, even if there is a brutal reversal in the underlying commodity. While many oil and gas stocks may be downgraded by analysts, Cramer's still willing to bet that the group will move higher, thanks to Trump.


