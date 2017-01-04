Early movers: GOOGL, AMZN, REGN, PFE, JNJ, HSY & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Alphabet — Google's parent company is turning its focus to India, where it will help small businesses create an online presence for free in an effort to tap into a new user population.

Amazon.com — The online retail giant will sell TVs from Chinese electronics maker Tongfang equipped with Amazon's Fire TV software, giving users a range of streaming services and the ability to talk to artificial intelligence voice-activated assistant Alexa.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals — A federal court said it would not throw out a verdict upholding two patents Amgen has on its cholesterol drug, dealing a blow to rivals Sanofi and Regeneron, who produce a similar medication.

Pfizer — Gene therapy company Spark Therapeutics received a $15 million payment from Pfizer for continued progress in developing a landmark medication to combat hemophilia.

Johnson & Johnson — A U.S. judge nearly halved an award in a December verdict that ordered the health care manufacturer to pay over $1 billion in damages to plaintiffs hurt by the company's DePuy Orthopaedics Pinnacle hip implants.

Hershey — The candy maker revealed plans to seek dismissal of a class action lawsuit filed by a customer claiming Hershey's deliberately misrepresented the number of flavors of Hersey Kisses in its 12-ounce bags.

Tesla, Apple — Guggenheim initiated a "buy" on Tesla and Apple. The company said that next-generation automotive is a sector to watch as electrification and autonomous driving come into view and hailed the smartphone as "tech's most valuable piece of real estate."

Carnival Corp. — The world's largest travel company unveiled an interactive guest experience platform, the Ocean Medallion, a wearable device the company said will enhance and personalize vacations by simulating a personal concierge.

Facebook — Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg made a New Year's resolution to visit and meet people in every U.S. state by the end of 2017.

Mastercard — U.K. regulators said Mastercard's acquisition of payment systems company VocaLink raises competition concerns and asked the firms to either offer a solution or subject the $920 million deal to investigations.