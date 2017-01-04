    Europe Markets

    European markets set to open higher for a third consecutive day; inflation in focus

    Markets in Europe are expected to continue the gains seen in Asia on Wednesday after the U.S. dollar nearly reached a 14-year high.

    The FTSE 100 should start 15 points higher at 7,195, the CAC 40 is seen 7 points up at 4,912 and the German DAX is set to begin 29.3 points up at 11,615.

    The new year has started with the release of upbeat economic data, boosting global equities.

    Further economic data is expected this Wednesday with the release of the latest flash euro zone inflation figures.

    The Bank of England is also publishing the latest mortgage lending numbers.


    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    U.S. carmaker Ford has canceled plans to build a new car plant in Mexico.

    Also in the corporate world, the European Commission has extended its deadline for a decision over ChemChina's proposal to buy the Swiss pesticide firm Syngenta.

    The Italian lender Intensa Sanpaolo is to loan 5.2 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to Glencore and Qatar's sovereign wealth fund who are purchasing a stake in Russian oil firm Rosnef.

    Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    ISP
    ---
    FTSE
    ---
    DAX
    ---
    CAC
    ---
    VANG MSCI EU
    ---
    IEV
    ---
    EWG
    ---
    UK
    ---
    EWQ
    ---