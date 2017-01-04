Full interview with billionaire Lasry on Trump, biggest market risk and comic book investing

Billionaire hedge fund manager Marc Lasry shared his market views in an exclusive interview with CNBC's Scott Wapner on Wednesday.



Lasry is chief executive officer of Avenue Capital Group. The firm manages approximately $11 billion, according to its website.

On the stock market: "It's all positive because people think you're going to have positive GDP growth. You're going to have less regulation. I think if you have this 2 to 3 percent or 3 to 4 percent GDP growth that's actually very good for equities," he said. "So I would tell you equities this year should be up at least 10 percent."

On what can spoil the party: "The biggest risk we've got is something we don't talk about, which is systemic risk. And that's really what you got out there with European banks. And it's still there," he said."You see the ECB doing everything they can to make sure they are controlling that."

