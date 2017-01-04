Full interview with Wall Street legend Byron Wien on Trump, stocks and inflation

Blackstone's Byron Wien discussed Donald Trump, global markets and his 2017 "Ten Surprises" predictions in an interview Wednesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."



On Donald Trump: "Trump is going to be a more reasonable leader than people fear," he said. "I think Trump wants to be remembered as one of the great presidents. And I think his behavior is going to be consistent with reasonable, logical procedures."

Wien, a 50-year veteran of Wall Street, is vice chairman of multi-asset investing at Blackstone. Previously, he was chief U.S. investment strategist at Morgan Stanley. His annual 10 surprises prediction list is considered required reading by many on the Street.

He also discusses:



Stock market

Treasury yields and inflation

U.S. dollar

Japan's deflation

European Union

German politics

To watch the broadcast interview in its entirety, you must be a CNBC PRO subscriber.