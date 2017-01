Being poor wears you down. Literally.

New research shows that extended periods of poverty are associated with decreased cognitive function in midlife.

For the study, a research team led by Dr. Adina Zeki Al Hazzouri of the University of Miami collected income data from more than 3,000 adults half a dozen times between 1985 and 2010. The researchers just published their results in the January 2017 issue of the American Journal of Preventative Medicine.