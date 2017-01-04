KFC launches ‘hilarious’ football game on Instagram

Instagram might be thought of as primarily a place for pictures, clips and captions, but brands are now experimenting with using the Facebook-owned social media platform as a new way of gaming.

KFC is to launch "Colonel Saunders' Kentucky Fried Chicken Football Challenge," where Instagrammers can "play" on an American Football field across different animations on the social media platform. The game tags Instagram accounts, which players can click on to reach a new stage.

It's also a way for the brand to get more followers and likes without having to pay for advertising or sponsored posts.