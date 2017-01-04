Megyn Kelly on how she overcame one of the most difficult episodes of her career

The first Republican debate of the 2016 election changed the career of broadcast journalist Megyn Kelly. The Fox News anchor, who was acting as a moderator, asked then-candidate Donald Trump about comments he had made calling women "fat pigs" or referring to them "dropping to [their] knees."



Trump's reactions, both on-stage and later, were out-sized and included his highly controversial "blood comment," which some saw as a reference to Kelly's menstrual cycle. The journalist describes how they rattled her professionally, and how she stabilized again, in her recently published book "Settle for More."

After the debate, Trump berated Kelly on social media, following through on his threat to unleash his "beautiful Twitter account," Kelly writes. Calls for her to be suspended circulated online.