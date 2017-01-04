Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Wednesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are higher after Tuesday's rally. We get vehicle sales numbers for December throughout the morning. Investors will be eyeing the December Fed minutes to find out if Trump's presumed policies are mentioned. Those minutes will be released live on "Power Lunch" at 2PM Eastern Time.

-Mortgage applications fell 12 percent in the final week of the year.



OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up about half a percent, trading at around $52.6 per barrel, following Tuesday's selloff. Natural gas futures prices are also up about half a percent, trading at around $3.34.