Populist parties are only powerful when they’re not in government: Analyst

The growing anti-establishment sentiment and surge of populist parties are a concern for many, especially in Europe, where a raft of key elections is happening this year.



However, the current support for populism may could soon come to an end, one analyst believes.



Populist parties "are more powerful when they aren't in power because it's easy to throw stones," David Moss, European equities fund manager at BMO Global Asset Management, told CNBC on Wednesday.

Greece, for example, is currently being governed by Syriza, a populist left-wing party headed by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras. He came to power in 2015, when Greek voters were angry at the establishment parties for several years of economic struggles.

Tsipras, who at one time enjoyed approval ratings of above 80 percent, has seen public support plummeting over the last few months as the promised significant economic improvements and end to austerity have failed to appear.

In an attempt to boost his ratings, Prime Minister Tsipras announced Christmas benefits to Greek pensioners. But such step made European creditors angry, leading to the delay of some debt relief measures.