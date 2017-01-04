    More From Politics

    Donald Trump
    Cramer outlines exactly how Trump plans to 'roll back years of regulations'
    A board displaying the exchange rate of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar is pictured outside at a Banorte bank branch in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, January 4, 2017.
    Mexican peso hits record low vs. dollar as Trump trade worries heat up
    Vice President-elect Mike Pence, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan and US Congressman Kevin McCarthy hold a press conference on Jan. 4th, 2017.
    VP-elect Pence, Speaker Ryan promise Obamacare replacement
    Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder
    California hires former US Attorney General Holder to fight against Trump challenges
    Jason Calacanis
    Trump's behavior on Twitter is 'insane', says tech VC
    Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi speak following a meeting with President Barack Obama on congressional Republicans' effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 4, 2017.
    Sen. Schumer: GOP plan would create health-care chaos
    People sit with insurance agents as they discuss plans available under the Affordable Care Act in Miami.
    Obamacare signups on federal exchange HealthCare.gov hit almost 8.8 million amid repeal efforts
    Sen. Charles Schumer (D-NY) holds a news conference following meetings between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and GOP congressional leadership at the U.S. Capitol May 12, 2016 in Washington, DC.
    Trump warns Republicans on Twitter to 'be careful' over Obamacare
    Representative Marsha Blackburn's tweet about repealing Obamacare backfires.
    This Republican congresswoman's Twitter poll on Obamacare didn't go well for her
    Andrew Cuomo
    NY Governor Cuomo proposes $10 billion renovation of JFK Airport
    Katie Walsh
    Donald Trump acting to fill out top White House staff
    Vice President-elect Mike Pence (2nd L) joins House GOP Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) (L) and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) for a news conference at the U.S. Capitol January 4, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Here's how GOP Obamacare repeal would swell the federal deficit
    President Barack Obama walks alongside Representative Frederica Wilson (C), Democrat of Florida, House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (R) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (2nd R), as he arrives for a meeting with the House and Senate Democratic Caucuses to discuss the Affordable Care Act at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, January 4, 2017.
    Replacing Obamacare will be difficult, repealing it could be just as hard
    Pedestrians hold umbrellas near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
    Trump transition sees Obamacare repeal next month, with tax cuts not far behind
    Jay Clayton named as nominee for SEC Chair.
    President-elect Donald Trump has nominated Jay Clayton to be SEC chairman
    Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray.
    Felled by Trump visit, Mexico's ex finance minister named foreign minister
    Vice President-elect Mike Pence
    Pence: Trump expressed 'healthy skepticism' about US intelligence conclusions
    Former US lobbyist Jack Abramoff
    What once-jailed DC powerbroker Abramoff thinks of Trump and ethics
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reacts during a test launch of ground-to-ground medium long-range ballistic rocket Hwasong-10 in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on June 23, 2016.
    Trump's North Korea red line could come back to haunt him
    Steven Mnuchin leaves Trump Tower in New York on November 14, 2016.
    Trump Treasury pick Mnuchin's former bank accused of 'widespread misconduct'
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump answers questions from reporters accompanied by his wife Melania for a New Year's Eve party December 31, 2016 at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.
    Trump takes jab at 'intelligence' officials
    Rex Tillerson, chief executive officer of Exxon Mobil Corp., speaks during the World Gas Conference, in Paris, France, on Tuesday, June 2, 2015.
    Exxon Mobil cuts ties with Tillerson as he waits to become Secretary of State
    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump talks to members of the media at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, December 21, 2016.
    Trump suggests DNC's carelessness led to hack
    We may soon see what the Fed thinks of Trump
    Then-Sen. Chris Dodd (L) and then-Rep. Barney Frank at the signing of the Dodd-Frank act in 2010.
    Banks gear up to fight Volcker rule
    President-elect Donald Trump walks through the lobby of the New York Times following a meeting with editors at the paper on November 22, 2016.
    Trump says he will hold a news conference
    An employee works on the assembly line producing the new Ford Fiesta at the Ford Motor plant in Cuautitlan Izcalli, Mexico.
    Trump is mad about 'made in Mexico' cars — but this is bigger
    A military officer stands near the entrance to Camp VI at the U.S. military prison for 'enemy combatants' in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
    White House says expects Guantanamo transfers announced before Jan. 20
    Kellyanne Conway on MSNBC's "Morning Joe," on January 3, 2017.
    Trump advisor Conway says no one will lose coverage after Obamacare repeal
    Bill Clinton joins Hillary Clinton on stage after her acceptance speech for the nomination to be President at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last July.
    Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush to attend Trump inauguration
    American flag in New York
    'Pax Americana' is over, and that could mean a much more turbulent world
    John Allison, center, a former chief executive of BB&T Corp, departs with Vice President-elect Mike Pence after a meeting with President elect Donald Trump at Trump Tower New York, November 28, 2016.
    A look at the man who could be Donald Trump's bank chief
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the first party committee meeting in Pyongyang, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) December 25, 2016.
    State Dept says North Korea cannot 'tip' missile with nuclear warhead
    A vendor picks up a 100-yuan note above a newspaper featuring a photo of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, at a newsstand in Beijing on November 10, 2016.
    China’s New Year currency moves won’t make Trump happy
    Representative Bob Goodlatte, a Republican from Virginia and chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.
    Trump knocks House GOP for focusing on weakening independent ethics office
    Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI).
    House Republicans scrap plan to gut ethics office after emergency meeting
    The U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
    Day 1 of a new Congress, and it's already messy
    Ranking member Michael B. Enzi, R-Wyo.
    Obamacare repeal effort launched by Sen. Mike Enzi on first day of new Congress
    Mark Fields, president and CEO of Ford Motor Company.
    Ford CEO: Main reason for canceling Mexico plant was market demand, not Trump
    The Rockettes perform during the 43rd presidential inauguration celebrations.
    Rockettes asked to be 'tolerant of intolerance' in Trump performance hubbub
    Bob Goodlatte (C) attends an enrollment ceremony in the Capitol's Rayburn Room on July 14, 2016.
    House GOP votes to gut independent ethics office
    Mark Fields, CEO of Ford Motor Co.
    Ford drops plans for $1.6 billion Mexican plant, investing $700 million in Mich
    Lockheed Martin Twitter
    Meet the companies on Trump's immediate radar
    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
    Trump lashes out against North Korea, China in latest tweets
    General Motors CEO Mary Barra reveals the new GM 2016 Chevrolet Cruze at The Filmore Detroit June 24, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan.
    GM fires back at Trump: Most of our Chevy Cruze's ARE built in the US
    Donald Trump blasts GM over Twitter.
    Trump blasts GM: Make Chevy Cruze in US or 'pay big border tax'
    Kellyanne Conway
    Conway: Pence will start to work to repeal Obamacare, but it has done 'some good things'
    Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel
    Obamacare architect Emanuel expresses hope about GOP approach
    Kellyanne Conway
    WikiLeaks founder reveals a 'bombshell' about Russian hacking, Kellyanne Conway says
    President-elect Donald Trump (L) dines with Mitt Romney (R) at Jean-Georges restaurant at Trump International Hotel and Tower.
    With Trump, an economic feast with surprises on the menu
    Pedestrians hold umbrellas near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017.
    Congress returns with aggressive conservative agenda
    Trump names China critic Lighthizer as US trade rep
    Former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue
    Trump leaning toward Georgia ex-governor for agriculture head
    Guns on display in a gun shop
    Phones, guns, sodas: What new laws are now in effect
    Russian President Vladimir Putin
    I don't trust Vladimir Putin, former US ambassador to Russia says
    President Barack Obama waves as he leaves the podium after speaking to journalists during his last news conference of the year at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 16, 2016.
    Obama to deliver farewell address in Chicago on Jan. 10
    President-elect Donald Trump speaks to reporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida on December 21, 2016.
    Trump praises 'very smart' Putin for waiting to retaliate to US sanctions
    A shopper reading a food label in a market.
    FDA efforts to redefine 'healthy' could hit a roadblock under Trump
    Sen. John McCain (R-AZ)
    McCain sets hearing on cyberattacks for next week
    This combination of file photos shows US President Barack Obama speaking at the White House in Washington, DC on December 16, 2016 and Vladimir Putin speaking in Moscow on December 23, 2016.
    Putin says Russia will not expel anyone in response to US sanctions

