The world is heading into a period of "geopolitical recession" in 2017, accelerated by recent trends that reject globalism such as Donald Trump's surprise presidential election win and his "America first" policies, according to one political risk consultancy's annual report.

The "Top Risks 2017: The Geopolitical Recession" report released on Tuesday was co-authored by Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer and Chairman Cliff Kupchan, heralding the start of a "geopolitical recession," which is defined as a growing vacuum of power in international politics, as the United States shows less interest in assuming global leadership responsibilities.

After last year's shock with the U.K. referendum to leave the European Union to the expected demise of the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal and America's pivot to Asia , the global political risk environment is at its most volatile in the postwar period.

Here are Eurasia Group's top ten risks for 2017.