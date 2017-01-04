Recent grads react to Gov. Cuomo's plan to address 'crushing' student debt

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is proposing a plan that would give free tuition to the state's two- and four-year public colleges to students whose parents earn less than $125,000 per year.

In a statement delivered alongside progressive Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Cuomo announced the so-called "Excelsior Scholarship" on Tuesday morning. It aims to alleviate the "crushing burden of student loans" and help put millions of young people on the "path to financial security."

Recent college graduates differ on whether or not Cuomo's plan is the best solution. But they agree that high student debt is harming young people's careers.



The average graduate leaves school with approximately $29,000 in debt. High monthly payments restrict job choices, graduates say.



"After college students graduate with tens of thousands of dollars in debt, there is a ticking clock to start paying them off," says Eirik Amun, a 2011 graduate of the State University of New York (SUNY) New Paltz.

"This forces graduates to just take what is available in their immediate job market," he says.