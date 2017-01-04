US shale to kick in in second half of 2017: JPMorgan 3 Hours Ago | 01:27

Major oil producers have started cutting output but the rally in crude prices could be capped as U.S. shale companies boost production in the latter half of the year, according to JPMorgan.

"Towards the second half of this year, U.S. shale starts to kick in," said Scott Darling, the investment bank's Asia-Pacific oil and gas research head.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were moving around $53 a barrel and Brent crude futures at around $56 a barrel on Thursday morning in Asia, up from sub-$50-a-barrel levels before the OPEC production cuts were announced.

Late last year, OPEC and major non-OPEC countries announced join production cuts of around 1.8 million barrels a day starting this year.