The 10 most dangerous jobs for men

There were 4,836 fatal work injuries in 2015, not counting active members of the U.S. armed forces. Ten industries in particular saw the highest rate of deaths per 100,000 full-time workers. Most of these jobs are done by men.

The number of fatal work injuries for civilian workers rose slightly from 2014 to 2015, according to the most recent data by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of deaths of Hispanic or Latino workers, as well as workers over 65 years of age, remains relatively high.

Here are the most dangerous jobs for men, according to government data.

10. Supervisors of landscaping, lawn service and grounds-keeping workers



The fatal injury rate for supervisors in the landscaping industry was just over 18 per 100,000.