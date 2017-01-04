VISIT CNBC.COM

The 10 most dangerous jobs for men

There were 4,836 fatal work injuries in 2015, not counting active members of the U.S. armed forces. Ten industries in particular saw the highest rate of deaths per 100,000 full-time workers. Most of these jobs are done by men.

The number of fatal work injuries for civilian workers rose slightly from 2014 to 2015, according to the most recent data by U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of deaths of Hispanic or Latino workers, as well as workers over 65 years of age, remains relatively high.

Here are the most dangerous jobs for men, according to government data.

10. Supervisors of landscaping, lawn service and grounds-keeping workers

The fatal injury rate for supervisors in the landscaping industry was just over 18 per 100,000.

CALIFORNIA DROUGHT
Patrick T. Fallon/Bloomberg via Getty Images

9. Electrical power-line installer and repairer

The fatal injury rate for power-line workers was approximately 21 per 100,000.

55377417JS016_Hurricane_Kat
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

8. Farmers, ranchers and agricultural managers

The fatal injury rate for farmers and ranchers was approximately 22 per 100,000.

A cattle farmer organizes his cattle while moving them to a new field for grazing in Raymond, Neb.
Getty Images
A cattle farmer organizes his cattle while moving them to a new field for grazing in Raymond, Neb.

7. Truck drivers

Their fatal injury rate was approximately 24 per 100,000.

Truck Driver between trucks
Philippe Huguen | AFP | Getty Images

6. Structural iron and steel workers

Their fatal injury rate was approximately 30 per 100,000.

A floor crew pull steel pipe out of a natural gas well in the Barnett Shale of Fort Worth, Texas that is owned by Chesapeake Energy Corporation.
Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images
A floor crew pull steel pipe out of a natural gas well in the Barnett Shale of Fort Worth, Texas that is owned by Chesapeake Energy Corporation.

5. Refuse and recyclable material collectors

Their fatal injury rate was approximately 39 per 100,000.

Mike Clarke | E+ | Getty Images

4. Roofers

Their fatal injury rate was just under 40 per 100,000.


Terry J Alcorn | E+ | Getty Images

3. Aircraft pilots and flight engineers

Their fatal injury rate was slightly more than 40 per 100,000.


ED_0077536
Nardus Engelbrecht/Gallo Images/Getty Images

2. Fishers and fishing workers

Their fatal injury rate was about 55 per 100,000.


AFP_JA913
Damien Meyer/AFP/Getty Images

1. Logging workers

Their fatal injury rate was slightly more than 132 per 100,000 people, making logging by far the most dangerous industry in the U.S.


US LUMBER
Ty Wright/Bloomberg via Getty Images

If you're looking for an interesting job that isn't quite so dangerous, check out 10 high-paying jobs where you don't have to sit at a desk all day.

Video by Richard Washingon.

