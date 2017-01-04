    Fast Money

    The consumer may be strong, but traders say they might not be spending in traditional retail

    Models walk the runway during the Michael Kors fashion show in New York on Sept. 14th, 2016.
    Discount on retailers? 5 trades   

    The "Fast Money" traders were torn over the discrepancy between consumer data and early holiday sales figures.

    Last week, The Conference Board said its Consumer Confidence Index hit 113.7 in December, its highest level since August 2001. Despite optimistic data, Macy's said Wednesday that its comparable-store sales declined 2.1 percent in November and December, the critical holiday months for retail.

    "While our sales trend is consistent with the lower end of our guidance, we had anticipated sales would be stronger. We believe that our performance during the holiday season reflects the broader challenges facing much of the retail industry," Terry Lundgren, chairman and CEO of Macy's, said in a statement.

    Trader Pete Najarian said that some of the pain in the retail sector is just a continuation of the online sales story where Amazon is just eating everyone else's lunch.

    Trader Steve Grasso said that if Amazon gets lumped in with the rest of the retail sector and sells off with it, he would be interested in getting the stock at a discount.

    Trader Karen Finerman said that it seems department stores are being hit the hardest. She said it's unclear how much of the downside in department stores may hit brands like Michael Kors.

    If investors are looking for stocks in retail, trader David Seaburg said consumers will always want to buy things at a discount. He said he'd look at stocks like TJX or Nordstrom, which has its own discount business alongside its department stores.

