    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    The one stock Jim Cramer has liked since 1989

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    Advanced Micro Devices: "I don't think anyone knows something other than the fact that the company is doing much better than people think. It does have a kind of difficult agreement that may cause some profit taking because it has to share some profit. But I will tell you that AMD is back and I think it can still go higher."

    Merck: "Merck I think is a hold. I believe in the work that Ken Frazier [CEO] is doing and I would not sell the stock. Don't forget it also yields 3 percent."

    Kimberly-Clark: "It's down because ... it is not a Trump stock. Why? Because it doesn't do better with a stronger economy. That said, I am never going to tell someone to sell the stock of Kimberly-Clark. A great American company, just a few points forward from its low, with a 3 percent yield. If anything, I say buy more."

    Crown Castle International: "I think that wireless towers is terrific, but I always tell people that AMT and SBAC are the better ones and I'm going to stick by that, particularly with American Tower."

    Costco Wholesale: "We are going to get some numbers from Costco. It's probably going to get hit. My club members say that no, I think Costco is a play on the membership card price going up. Tomorrow we might get that buying opportunity."

    Sonoco Products: "Stop looking, start buying! That is a company that I have liked since 1989 when my father did some work for them. It's a terrific packaging company."

