Trump's behavior on Twitter is 'insane', says tech VC

President-elect Donald Trump's behavior on Twitter is "insane," Silicon Valley angel investor Jason Calacanis told CNBC's "Squawk Alley" on Wednesday.



After Trump tweeted Tuesday night that his intelligence briefing had been "delayed" to Friday, he tweeted WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's comments regarding the hacking of Democratic email accounts during the campaign. According to Vice President-elect Mike Pence, Trump has also expressed "healthy skepticism" about U.S. intelligence conclusions. Calacanis said Trump's demeanor toward intelligence reports is worrisome.

"Forming opinions and then spewing them on Twitter at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m. without thinking about them or having collected the information is idiotic." he said. "Let's not sit here and try to normalize what Trump is doing. This is insane behavior."



On whether Wednesday's episode could be a sign of things to come for Trump as president, Calacanis saw nothing that would suggest otherwise.

"I would say we're starting to see exactly how disastrous the Trump presidency can be," Calacanis said. "Tweeting first and then getting the intelligence second is the worst possible strategy you could have when dealing with cyberattacks."

