US stocks rise ahead of Fed minutes; dollar pulls back from 14-year high

U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors looked out for the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, while the dollar retreated from a 14-year high.

The Dow Jones industrial average added about 40 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained around a third of a percent, with consumer discretionary leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced about 0.3 percent.



Investors will be looking for clues about what the central bank is expecting from President-elect Donald Trump in terms of fiscal stimulus. The Fed raised rates at its last meeting for just the second time in a decade and forecast three rate hikes for 2017. The minutes are scheduled for release at 2 p.m. ET.



"We do believe that the minutes may show very neutral and flexible approach as the Fed do not want to give the wrong signal to the market," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets. He also said the central bank wants to reassure market participants it has "the right tools to handle any situation."