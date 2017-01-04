    US Markets

    US stocks rise ahead of Fed minutes; dollar pulls back from 14-year high

    U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday as investors looked out for the Federal Reserve's December meeting minutes, while the dollar retreated from a 14-year high.

    The Dow Jones industrial average added about 40 points, with Boeing contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 gained around a third of a percent, with consumer discretionary leading advancers. The Nasdaq composite advanced about 0.3 percent.

    Investors will be looking for clues about what the central bank is expecting from President-elect Donald Trump in terms of fiscal stimulus. The Fed raised rates at its last meeting for just the second time in a decade and forecast three rate hikes for 2017. The minutes are scheduled for release at 2 p.m. ET.

    "We do believe that the minutes may show very neutral and flexible approach as the Fed do not want to give the wrong signal to the market," Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Think Markets. He also said the central bank wants to reassure market participants it has "the right tools to handle any situation."

    In other economic news, mortgage applications tanked 12 percent for last week, from two weeks earlier as rising interest rates weighed.

    Meanwhile, Fiat Chrysler, Ford Motor and General Motors all reported better-than-expected auto sales for December, sending their stocks higher. The annualized selling rate is expected to be around a strong 17.5 million.

    "You add that with yesterday;s ISM manufacturing number, which was the best in a few years, and you've got a case for strong economic growth, not just domestically but globally," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird.

    Investors also kept an eye on the U.S. dollar, which pulled back from its highest levels since 2002. The greenback traded 0.34 percent lower against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.045 and the yen around 117.3.

    Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM, said in a note that "dollar strength may become the new norm this quarter as the combination of repeatedly positive economic data and prospects of higher US rates attract investors to the currency."

    "With the Trump effect still fuelling the bull rally and optimism rising over fiscal stimulus boosting US economic growth, the Dollar may be destined to be a champion amongst other major currencies once again," he said.

    Japanese equities soared on the back of the dollar's weakness and strong domestic economic data. The Nikkei 225 skyrocketed 2.51 percent, while the Topix spiked 2.37 percent.

    U.S. Treasurys traded mostly lower, with the benchmark 10-year yield at 2.465 percent, while the short-term two-year note yield advanced to 1.242 percent.

    On tap this week:

    Wednesday

    Earnings: Sonic

    Monthly vehicle sales

    2 p.m. FOMC minutes

    Thursday

    Earnings: Monsanto, Walgreen Boots Alliance, Constellation Brands, Ruby Tuesday, PriceSmart

    8:15 a.m. ADP employment

    8:30 a.m. Initial claims

    9:45 a.m. Services PMI

    10 a.m. ISM nonmanufacturing

    Friday

    Earnings: Azz

    8:30 a.m. Employment

    8:30 a.m. International trade

    10 a.m. Factory orders

    11:15 a.m. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans

    1:00 p.m. Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker

    3:30 p.m. Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan

    Saturday

    11:15 a.m. Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell at AEA annual meeting

    11:15 a.m. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at AEA

