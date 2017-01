U.S. stock index futures pointed to a higher open on Wednesday morning as traders digested a bullish start to the year in the previous session.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose around 120 points on Tuesday with Walt Disney and Goldman Sachs contributing most of the gains.

Light vehicle sales data for December are the only major figures scheduled for release on Wednesday. On the earnings front, UniFirst are set to report before the bell with Sonic expected to report after the market close.