Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalls 15K infant Minnie, Mickey Mouse sweatshirts due to choking hazard





Walt Disney Parks and Resorts recalled about 15,000 of its Minnie and Mickey Mouse infant hoodie sweatshirts on Wednesday due to a choking hazard.

No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Consumers were advised to immediately stop using the recalled infant hoodies and contact Walt Disney Parks and Resort for instructions on returning them for a full refund.

The hoodies have a three-snap closure and were manufactured in China from a cotton and polyester blend.

The hoodies were sold exclusively at Walt Disney World Resort in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, Calif., and on the Shop Disney Parks mobile app from April 2016 through October 2016 for about $30.