Law and technology frequently operate at cross purposes. Take, for example, our embrace of electronic devices as our closest companions and most trusted confidantes. To law enforcement officers and agencies, that makes them valuable sources of evidence. 2016 opened with a high-profile device-related dispute between Apple and the FBI; it closed with one pitting Amazon against a local police department. And though the stakes were far higher in the Apple case, when it comes to headline principles, Apple's refusal to cooperate got public policy right; if Amazon sticks to its guns it will get public policy wrong.

In Apple's case, the stakes were particularly high. The FBI believed that an iPhone belonging to Syed Farook—one of the radical Islamic terrorists responsible for the San Bernadino massacre—might reveal useful information about other terrorists planning additional attacks. Unfortunately, Farook—like most people—had password protected his iPhone.

Because Apple had equipped all iPhones with a privacy-protecting algorithm that wiped their memories clean if too many incorrect passwords were entered, any FBI attempt to secure Farook's data posed a risk of destroying it, instead. So the FBI tried to force Apple to develop a new "backdoor" technology to make the data accessible. Apple refused.

The matter implicating Amazon's Echo is prosaic, by comparison. While investigating a homicide committed in a private home in Bentonville, Arkansas, the police noticed that the homeowner—and prime suspect—was something of an electronics junkie. Among his devices was an Amazon Echo, an "always listening" device that, when triggered, records ambient sound and stores the recording on Amazon's cloud. The police thought that selected recordings might help fill some gaps in their investigation. Amazon refused to hand them over.

The information available about the Bentonville case suggests two distinct problems. The police request may be overbroad, in which case Amazon is fully justified in refusing to comply until it is narrowed. But Amazon is also reportedly standing on principle, claiming that the privacy rights of Echo users would justify its refusal to comply even with an appropriately tailored warrant.

The difference in the principles at stake explains why Apple was right in refusing to help the FBI save lives from a potential, imminent terrorist attack, while Amazon's refusal to help clear an isolated crime whose victim is already dead is a mistake.