What once-jailed DC powerbroker Abramoff thinks of Trump and ethics

Jack Abramoff learned about ethics in Washington the hard way.
Once one of the most prominent Republican lobbyists in the capital, known for flying congressmen to global junkets on a private jet, his spectacular downfall led to a three-and-a-half year stint in federal prison where he wasn't even allowed to hold enough change in his pocket to operate the vending machines.
Now he's back, having reinvented himself as a critic of the Washington lobbying industry he once dominated and as a speaker and radio show host. He calls much of the lobbying industry "legalized bribery" and gives advice on the temptations of corruption.