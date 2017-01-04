What once-jailed DC powerbroker Abramoff thinks of Trump and ethics

So you might think Abramoff would have some interesting things to say about the incoming Trump administration, and he does.



For one, despite his new efforts as a reformer, Abramoff doesn't think Trump should be forced to release his tax returns.



"I don't know that it matters," Abramoff said in an interview with CNBC. "I think most Americans basically say, 'On one hand, we get to see Donald Trump's tax returns. On the other hand, we get to try to return the country to what it should be. I'll go with returning the country to what it should be. I don't care what's in his tax returns.'"



Abramoff also said he understands Trump's desire for privacy, given that Abramoff's own scandal involved the release of thousands of private email messages and the damaging fallout from those private conversations.



Abramoff doesn't think Trump will divest himself from the Trump Organization conglomerate that made him a billionaire. "He'll figure out what are the laws, what exactly is legal and not legal, and he'll do that and not care about the optics because, guess what, for the last year and a half he's not cared about optics and he got elected president," Abramoff said.