The "Fast Money" traders gave their final trades of the day.
Tim Seymour is a buyer of Nike (NKE).
Brian Kelly is a buyer of Tesla (TSLA).
Dan Nathan is a seller of Disney (DIS).
Guy Adami is a buyer of Ford (F).
Trader disclosure: On Jan. 3, the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders:
Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.
Brian Kelly is long: TLT, US Dollar, UUP, SLV, 10 Year Bonds, Bitcoin; short: Euro, Aussie Dollar, British Pound
Dan Nathan is XHB long Jan put spread, XLK long Jan Put spread, XRT long Jan put spread, MCD Feb put. XLI Long Feb Put Spread, FXI long Feb Put Spread
Tim Seymour is long ABX, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD,MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM