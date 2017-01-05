The White House's 10 most memorable social media posts from its new archive of 250,000

It's the ultimate #ThrowbackThursday.
Today, the White House is unveiling its first social media archive, courtesy of the start-up ArchiveSocial. It features more than 250,000 publicly searchable postings, photos, and videos compiled from more than 100 White House social media profiles from 2009 through 2016.
To win the bid to archive the first family's social media content, CEO Anil Chawla sent an email to a White House staffer in August 2016. "The email worked: I emphasized that this was not about revenue for us, but our belief in the mission and the fact that our technology surpasses any other way to do it," Chawla tells CNBC.