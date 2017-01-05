VISIT CNBC.COM

Make It

Make It

The White House's 10 most memorable social media posts from its new archive of 250,000

Top social media moments from the Obama Presidency
Top social media moments from the Obama Presidency   

It's the ultimate #ThrowbackThursday.

Today, the White House is unveiling its first social media archive, courtesy of the start-up ArchiveSocial. It features more than 250,000 publicly searchable postings, photos, and videos compiled from more than 100 White House social media profiles from 2009 through 2016.

To win the bid to archive the first family's social media content, CEO Anil Chawla sent an email to a White House staffer in August 2016. "The email worked: I emphasized that this was not about revenue for us, but our belief in the mission and the fact that our technology surpasses any other way to do it," Chawla tells CNBC.
The first social media President and First Lady.
Photo by Robert Nickelsberg

"Storing these records and making them available underscores the reality that social media might now be the most important way that the leader of the free world communicates," Chawla says.

Indeed, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have become critical communication tools for the President and First Lady. The White House says that Obama "is the first 'social media president.'" And he won't be the last: For President-elect Donald Trump, Twitter is a primary tool of communication.

Here are 10 of the most memorable moments of the Obama administration's last eight years as broadcast on social media. Warning: Some of them are likely to give you the feels.

President Obama feeding words to a rapping Lin-Manuel Miranda of "Hamilton"

More than 18 million views, 260,000 shares, 290,000 likes, and 15,000 comments


President Obama greeting costumed kids at a White House Halloween party

More than 14 million views, close to 200,000 shares, almost 300,000 likes, and 15,000 comments


President Obama's first tweet in 2015

More than 280,000 retweets and 421,000 likes


President Obama tweeting about the Supreme Court decision in favor of marriage equality

More than 425,000 retweets and 423,000 likes


President Obama inviting a young aspiring scientist to the White House

More than 407,000 retweets and 440,000 likes


President Obama tweeting out his summer playlist

More than 120,000 retweets and 250,000 likes times


First Lady Michelle Obama and the U.S. women's gold-medal gymnastic team playing with fruit

More than 1.16 million views and 1100 comments

Michelle Obama encouraging Americans to get health insurance

More than 1 million views and 3,000 comments


Look who stopped by the @WhiteHouse! @SesameStreet's Rosita and Zari helped the a First Lady celebrate #DayOfTheGirl. #LetGirlsLearn

A video posted by First Lady Michelle Obama (@michelleobama) on

Michelle Obama hanging out with Sesame Street characters

More than 820,000 views and 1,800 comments


Michelle Obama trying out Snapchat

More than 800,000 views and 1,500 comments


Also check out seven billion-dollar businesses that didn't exist before Obama took office.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...