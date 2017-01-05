The American manufacturer previously said it hoped to sell as many commercial jets as it delivered in 2016, estimated to be above 700. But even after clinching two last-minute orders, a combined 80 737 MAX 8 aircrafts from GE Capital Aviation Services and Czech airline Travel Service that was announced Wednesday, Boeing's order tally is seen around 536.



Ken Herbert, managing director and senior aerospace and defense analyst at Canaccord Genuity, expects a number in the 550-600 range.

While it is below the one-to-one or the one book-to-bill guidance provided at the beginning of 2016, it's not a drastically low number that will spook investors, he explained, adding that 2016 saw good 787 order activity, but 777 orders were lower than expected.

Both the 787 Dreamliner and the 777 are wide-body planes with high fuel efficiency levels and are typically used for long-haul flights. The 737 MAX meanwhile is a narrow-body jetliner that Boeing calls the fastest-selling airplane in the firm's history.

Going forward, 777 orders are seen recovering.