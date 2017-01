U.S. government debt prices were higher on Thursday as investors priced in more interest rate hikes.



The Federal Reserve's December minutes showed President-elect Donald Trump's proposals to stimulate growth may trigger inflation. The Central Bank may have to raise rates at a faster pace to counter price rises.

Based on those expectations, Goldman Sachs raised its year-end forecast for 10-year Treasury yields to 3 percent from 2.75 percent on Thursday, Reuters reported.