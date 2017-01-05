Citi: Four contrarian plays on the stock market

Some headwinds out there for markets: Strategist Wednesday, 4 Jan 2017 | 6:13 PM ET | 02:01

Strategists at Citi have pointed to four U.S. stock strategies that break with a crowded consensus.

"There are four points that still seem very much consensus-like yet do not have the kind of solid backup data," Citi said in a note dated late Wednesday U.S. time. "There's opportunity in going against the grain.

1. Equity market valuations aren't actually terribly expensive, Citi said.

Analysts have been citing the Shiller cyclically-adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE) as indicating stocks are expensive, Citi noted, but it added that while the level was fairly high compared with its history, that may not mean much.

"It is cited regularly by bears, with barely any evidence that it is worth tracking," Citi said. "The CAPE has extremely low predictive correlation when looking out a year."