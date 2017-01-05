Cramer Remix: The Trump rally may be on pause, but FANG is in full speed   

Cramer's parents both worked in retail, so when he heard the news of Macy's and Kohl's dismal holiday sales, he had to get to the bottom of what is really ailing the retail group.

"It's not that the mall is dead. It's that the mall's rent is too expensive for all but the most exclusive specialty retailers that can make money selling goods at nosebleed price points," the "Mad Money" host said.

In the old days, Cramer's mom worked at Lit Brothers selling lingerie, and his father worked at Gimbels selling men's slacks. They used to marvel at how quickly a small retailer would go under when it would get steamrolled by the expansion of big players like Woolworth's, Grant's and K-Mart.

The same vicious cycle continues to happen in retail today, he said.

Cloud-based enterprise storage provider and mobile business collaboration platform Box reported a strong quarter at the end of November, yet the stock has fallen more than 5 percent since that time while the broader averages have skyrocketed higher.

Cramer spoke with Box co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie on the complexity of the current business environment. Levie cited an increase in cybersecurity threats, increased business regulations and global collaboration issues as reasons for that complexity. However, regardless of Trump's agenda, Levie remained bullish about the company's future.

"We have seen growth under lots of different types of administrations and we believe that we are on a trajectory to continue to grow rapidly in the future," Levie said.