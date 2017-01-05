Cramer Remix: The Trump rally may be on pause, but FANG is in full speed   

    Cramer Remix

    With the Trump rally finally taking a breather on Thursday, Jim Cramer said the FANG rally is back on.

    FANG is Cramer's acronym to represent the leaders of technology growth in the market. It stands for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet.

    The good news about a FANG rally is that it even boosted Apple, which just revealed that its App Store developers brought in $20 billion in 2016, up 40 percent year-over-year.

    The number Cramer has been most excited about for Apple is its service revenue, which could be growing faster than expected.

    "The bears on Apple are losing patience. I think the stock is close to breaking out," the "Mad Money" host said.

    Cramer's parents both worked in retail, so when he heard the news of Macy's and Kohl's dismal holiday sales, he had to get to the bottom of what is really ailing the retail group.

    "It's not that the mall is dead. It's that the mall's rent is too expensive for all but the most exclusive specialty retailers that can make money selling goods at nosebleed price points," the "Mad Money" host said.

    In the old days, Cramer's mom worked at Lit Brothers selling lingerie, and his father worked at Gimbels selling men's slacks. They used to marvel at how quickly a small retailer would go under when it would get steamrolled by the expansion of big players like Woolworth's, Grant's and K-Mart.

    The same vicious cycle continues to happen in retail today, he said.

    Cloud-based enterprise storage provider and mobile business collaboration platform Box reported a strong quarter at the end of November, yet the stock has fallen more than 5 percent since that time while the broader averages have skyrocketed higher.

    Cramer spoke with Box co-founder and CEO Aaron Levie on the complexity of the current business environment. Levie cited an increase in cybersecurity threats, increased business regulations and global collaboration issues as reasons for that complexity. However, regardless of Trump's agenda, Levie remained bullish about the company's future.

    "We have seen growth under lots of different types of administrations and we believe that we are on a trajectory to continue to grow rapidly in the future," Levie said.


    With the president-elect possibly planning to impose cross-border taxation in imports, Cramer reminded investors that while there are winners of a Trump administration, some stock could be losers, too.

    Constellation Brands is the world's leading purveyor of premium wines and alcohol, with the third largest brewery in the U.S. The company has the rights to well-known brands such as Corona, Modelo and Pacifico, the world's most popular Mexican beers.

    Despite reporting a strong quarter, shares of Constellation were hit hard on Thursday, closing down 7 percent. Cramer speculated that it could be because management did not address the potential risks from Trump's agenda.

    According to Goldman Sachs, the quarter may not be as clean as it looked, with much of the earnings beat stemming from tax benefit and beer numbers coming in below what Goldman projected.

    Cramer spoke with Constellation's CEO Rob Sands, who assured investors that the company still thinks the stock is undervalued.

    "Over the last couple of quarters we have purchased over $800 million of our own stock. That's because we clearly think that it is undervalued," Sands said.

    Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics soared more than 17 percent on Thursday after the company reported very strong phase 2 results for its pancreatic cancer drug.

    Halozyme CEO Helen Torley confirmed that patients who take the drug, PEGPH20, were able to improve time of cancer progression, see a statistically significant change and reduce the rate of blood clots.

    "Pancreas cancer is one of the most devastating cancers that still today if you have advanced cancer, the probability of survival at five years is less than 5 percent," Torley said.

    In the Lightning Round, Cramer quickly provided his opinion on various stocks for callers:

    Vodafone Group: "I like Vodafone ... I like Credit Suisse by the way, I like Vodafone, I like Barclays. I'm going to put that in as part of my European basket."

    U.S. Silica Holdings: "No, I'm not going to buy the sand stocks ... I can tell you that my charitable trust owns Schlumberger. Yes, it's time to own the best."

