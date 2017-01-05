Cramer Remix: The Trump rally may be on pause, but FANG is in full speed   

With the president-elect possibly planning to impose cross-border taxation in imports, Cramer reminded investors that while there are winners of a Trump administration, some stock could be losers, too.
Constellation Brands is the world's leading purveyor of premium wines and alcohol, with the third largest brewery in the U.S. The company has the rights to well-known brands such as Corona, Modelo and Pacifico, the world's most popular Mexican beers.
Despite reporting a strong quarter, shares of Constellation were hit hard on Thursday, closing down 7 percent. Cramer speculated that it could be because management did not address the potential risks from Trump's agenda.
According to Goldman Sachs, the quarter may not be as clean as it looked, with much of the earnings beat stemming from tax benefit and beer numbers coming in below what Goldman projected.
Cramer spoke with Constellation's CEO Rob Sands, who assured investors that the company still thinks the stock is undervalued.
"Over the last couple of quarters we have purchased over $800 million of our own stock. That's because we clearly think that it is undervalued," Sands said.
Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics soared more than 17 percent on Thursday after the company reported very strong phase 2 results for its pancreatic cancer drug.
Halozyme CEO Helen Torley confirmed that patients who take the drug, PEGPH20, were able to improve time of cancer progression, see a statistically significant change and reduce the rate of blood clots.
"Pancreas cancer is one of the most devastating cancers that still today if you have advanced cancer, the probability of survival at five years is less than 5 percent," Torley said.
In the Lightning Round, Cramer quickly provided his opinion on various stocks for callers:
Vodafone Group: "I like Vodafone ... I like Credit Suisse by the way, I like Vodafone, I like Barclays. I'm going to put that in as part of my European basket."
U.S. Silica Holdings: "No, I'm not going to buy the sand stocks ... I can tell you that my charitable trust owns Schlumberger. Yes, it's time to own the best."