Cramer sees signs that Apple's stock is close to breaking out

With the Trump rally finally taking a breather on Thursday, Jim Cramer said the FANG rally is back on.

FANG is Cramer's acronym to represent the leaders of technology growth in the market. It stands for Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet.

The good news about a FANG rally is that it even boosted Apple stock, which just revealed that its App Store developers brought in $20 billion in 2016, up 40 percent year-over-year.

The number Cramer has been most excited about for Apple is its service revenue, which could be growing faster than expected.

"The bears on Apple are losing patience. I think the stock is close to breaking out," the "Mad Money" host said.