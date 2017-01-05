Dow 20K just a whisper away ahead of jobs data flood

Senior U.S. intelligence officials face questions at a Senate hearing today, that's expected to be dominated by the intel community's assessment that Russia meddled in the election to help Donald Trump win. (AP)

Senators also get a closed door briefing today on the Russian hacking intelligence, as does President Barack Obama. Trump is expected to meet tomorrow was intel officials in New York. (ABC News)

Trump, a harsh intelligence critic, is working with top advisers on a plan that would restructure and pare back the nation's top spy agency, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Sean Spicer, a Republican strategist tapped to be Trump's press secretary, said the president-elect's Twitter is unscripted and all his own. But Spicer refuted the notion that Trump's tweets are random. (Chicago SunTimes)

Facebook (FB) co-founder Mark Zuckerberg's 2017 personal challenge to meet people in all 50 states is raising questions about whether he's considering a role in government, which SEC documents show he could do while controlling the social network. (TechCrunch)

Apple (AAPL), complying with what the tech group said was a request from Chinese authorities, removed news apps created by The New York Times from its app store in China late last month. (NY Times)

Retail stocks were getting slammed, after Macy's (M) posted disappointing holiday sales and warned on full-year earnings. The retailer also released a list of closures and an estimated 10,000 workers cuts. The stock was more than 9 percent lower in premarket trading. (CNBC)

Sears stock (SHLD) was also taking it on the chin by about 4 percent, after saying it plans to close 108 Kmart and 42 Sears stores over the next few months, as it looks to stem its operating losses. (CNBC)

Hedge-fund manager Edward Lampert has pumped an additional $1 billion into his yearslong effort to revive Sears, but the CEO's latest financing likely is just another short-term fix for the struggling retailer. (WSJ)



Shares of Kohl's (KSS) were falling a steeper 15 percent in the premarket, after the department store chain lowered its 2016 forecast, due to soft holiday sales, despite a strong Black Friday and the week before Christmas. (Reuters)

After getting off to a slow start following the election, retailers overall rang up a record $91.7 billion in online sales over the holidays, an 11 percent increase on-year but barely edging out an industry forecast. (CNBC)

UPS (UPS) expects holiday returns to peak today, on what it calls National Returns Day. Shoppers are projected to send back 1.3 million packages with UPS today along, and more than 5.8 million this week. (Post Gazette)