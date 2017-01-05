European markets open lower; retail, banking stocks on the radar

The retail sector should draw some attention, after contracting during Wednesday's trading, with the release of the latest retail PMI figures in the euro zone. Meanwhile, in the U.S., Amazon and Forever 21 are reportedly among those considering bidding for American Apparel.

Shares of Deutsche Bank should also be under the radar after the German lender agreed to pay $95 million to resolve a lawsuit from the U.S. government accusing the bank of tax fraud.

Volkswagen will have to defend investor lawsuit in the U.S. related to the emissions scandal, a U.S. judge ruled, Reuters reported.