Futures point to lower open on Wall Street, data eyed

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday as traders eyed the release of data and earnings.

On the data front, the ADP employment report is due at 8:15 a.m. ET, with initial jobless claims set to come out at 8:30 a.m. ET. Markit services PMI is out at 9:45 a.m., with ISM non-manufacturing data released at 10:00 a.m.

On the earnings front, Monsanto, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Constellation Brands are due to report before the bell. Helen of Troy, PriceSmart and Ruby Tuesday are set to come out after the bell.

Also on Thursday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams is set to appear on CNBC at 1 p.m. ET.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was little changed on Thursday morning.