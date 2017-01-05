I spent almost $700 on Uber last month — here's how I plan to quit

THE SOLUTION



After adding up 30 days of costs, I knew it was time to make a change. While many people use January as a chance to live without alcohol for 30 days or to start up a gym routine, I will be living without Uber, ride-share apps, or cab services of any kind.



I will delete my credit card info off of the apps, and delete the apps from my phone. And I won't re-download them. (I've been down this road before.)



I will stock up on books in the Kindle app, podcasts in the podcast app, and actually use the $116 unlimited Metrocard I purchase every month. I'm about to get really familiar with the NYC subway system.



I will only travel by car if it is an absolute emergency. (By absolute emergency, I don't mean rushing to a party or a sale at J. Crew; I mean if a friend or family member needs help immediately.)



My goal is to put all the money I normally spend on Uber, around $650 per month, in my savings account. If I can get through January, maybe I can get through 11 more months. That will free up $7,500 a year!



I knew I couldn't be alone in my quest to spend less on cabs, so the CNBC Make It team hit the streets to find out just how much New Yorkers were (or weren't) paying for Uber rides when they could be taking the subway. Find out what they had to say in the video above.

