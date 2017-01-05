Kendrick Lamar launches Reebok sneaker that promotes equality

Rapper Kendrick Lamar has launched his latest sneaker for Reebok, a stonewashed design which aims to promote unity and social justice.

The Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C trainer goes on sale on January 13 priced at $109.99, and features a black and white pattern, "to represent equality in society and coming together as one," according to an emailed release.

It also features the letters "k" and "o," references to Lamar's nickname "KDot," while the Reebok branding is subtle, with the aim of "forcing people to look beyond the surface and think differently."