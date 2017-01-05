    Marketing Media Money

    Kendrick Lamar launches Reebok sneaker that promotes equality

    Rapper Kendrick Lamar has launched his latest sneaker for Reebok, a stonewashed design which aims to promote unity and social justice.

    The Reebok Classic x Kendrick Lamar Club C trainer goes on sale on January 13 priced at $109.99, and features a black and white pattern, "to represent equality in society and coming together as one," according to an emailed release.

    It also features the letters "k" and "o," references to Lamar's nickname "KDot," while the Reebok branding is subtle, with the aim of "forcing people to look beyond the surface and think differently."


    Lamar said in an emailed statement: "Now more than ever it is important for individuals to come together as one. This sneaker represents that call for unity and equality, while also pushing people to look beneath the surface and uncover the hidden messages. This is something I try to do with my music, and now here with the Club C."

    An image on the reebokclassics Instagram account, posted yesterday, states: "Draw from the past to create the future," with a picture of Lamar in the new design.

    Todd Krinksy, global vice president of Reebok Classic and Entertainment said that Lamar's new sneaker is fitting, because it has evolved from the tennis court to street style. "This latest Capsule is a bold and unique design that continues and strengthens the theme of inspiring youths, but this time through the lens of anonymity and abstractionism – powerful messages that ring true throughout Kendrick's music."


    Lamar – who counts Barack Obama as a fan – is known for his political lyrics, and won a Grammy for his album "To Pimp a Butterfly" in 2016.

    Reebok and the music artist have worked together since December 2014, when they launched a partnership to "inspire and empower youth to become their best selves," according to a statement on Reebok's website.

    Lamar said at the time: "Reebok has a history of helping kids in the community realize their potential is limitless. I saw what the brand was doing, and I wanted to be a part of it and make it even stronger. It's as simple as that. Kids that listen to my music are looking for inspiration. It's important that I continue that message in anything I represent."


