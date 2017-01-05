Living near busy roads could increase dementia risk: Research

Living close to a busy road may be linked to dementia, new research reveals.

Researchers on behalf of Public Health Ontario monitored 6.6 million residents of the city aged between 20 and 85. Participants were monitored for incidences of dementia, multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease. The study took place from 2001 to 2012.

Incidences of dementia were seven percent higher in those living within 50 meters of a major traffic road, and four percent higher for those 50 to 100 meters away.

The findings of the decade-long study were published in British medical journal The Lancet Thursday. The results showed that 243,611 cases of dementia were recorded, and approximately 9,000 and 32,000 cases of multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease respectively. No link between participants living close to busy roads and the latter two diseases was recorded.

Dr. Hong Chen, one of the scientists behind the work, said in a widely reported statement that "increasing population growth and urbanization has placed many people close to heavy traffic, and with widespread exposure to traffic and growing rates of dementia, even a modest effect from near-road exposure could pose a large public health burden."