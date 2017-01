A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are a bit down with the Dow Jones Industrial average closing Wednesday 58 points shy of the 20,000 mark. We get the ADP private employment report for December later this morning.

-Bitcoin is trading at an all-time high of more than $1,100.

OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are up around 0.75 percent at the $53 a barrel level.