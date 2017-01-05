Most Americans either oppose Obamacare repeal or want to see replacement plan first

But a majority of repeal advocates want to delay a vote to kill the ACA until the details of a replacement plan for the law have been announced.

Kaiser's survey found that 28 percent of all respondents supported such a delay pending replacement details. That means that three-quarters of Americans either don't want the law repealed, or only want it done with a replacement at hand.

Just 20 percent of all respondents were in favor of repealing Obamacare "immediately and work out the details of a replacement plan later," according to Kaiser.

The nearly even split between repeal advocates and repeal foes reflects the public's overall views of Obamacare, with 46 percent seeing it unfavorably, and 43 percent favorably.

However, Kaiser noted that when people are told the pro-repeal argument, support for getting rid of the law grows to as high as 60 percent. On the other hand, when people are informed of anti-repeal arguments, which include people losing coverage, support for repeal drops to as low as 27 percent.

The survey found that Obamacare, and the questions about what to do with it, ranked behind other health-care concerns that the public wants Trump and Congress to address. Most respondents were more interested in the president-elect and Congress lowering the amount people pay for health care and prescription drugs, as well as dealing with the painkiller addiction epidemic.

The survey questioned 1,204 adults, and had a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

