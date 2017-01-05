Self-made millionaire: The 'one, proven, easy way to get rich'

According to self-made millionaire and bestselling author David Bach, there's "one, proven, easy way to get rich:" Pay yourself first.
What that means is simple, Bach writes in "The Automatic Millionaire": "When you earn a dollar, the first person you pay is you."
While not a revolutionary or particularly exciting concept, it works — yet most people don't do it.
"What most people do when they earn a dollar is pay everyone else first. They pay the landlord, the credit card company, the telephone company, the government ..." Bach writes, and at the end of the day, they pay themselves whatever is left over. He calls this strategy "positively financially backwards."