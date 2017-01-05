    BREAKING:  Spokesman says Trump is not planning to restructure spy agencies

    Cybersecurity

    Director of National Intelligence Clapper: Russian hacking 'did not change the vote tallies' in election

    Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (L) and United States Cyber Command and National Security Agency Director Admiral Michael Rogers testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    Getty Images
    Director of National Intelligence James Clapper (L) and United States Cyber Command and National Security Agency Director Admiral Michael Rogers testify before the Senate Armed Services Committee in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill January 5, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    Republican Sen. John McCain said Thursday that "everyone should be alarmed" by Russia's alleged interference in the U.S. presidential election.

    Senior U.S. officials answered questions at a Senate hearing that was expected to be dominated by the assessment from intelligence agencies that Russia meddled in that election to help Donald Trump win.

    "Russia clearly has assumed an even more aggressive cyber posture," National Intelligence Director James Clapper told members of the Senate's Armed Services Committee.

    Clapper said that suspected Russian hacking "did not change any vote tallies or anything of that sort."

    But Clapper added that on the question of whether the hacking affected "the choices that the electorate made ... There's no way for us to gauge that."

    However, Clapper later said, in a forthcoming intelligence report on Russian hacking related to the election "we will ascribe a motivation" to those activities. But he said he did not want to "preempt" that report by revealing the suspected motivation.

    Cyber Command Chief Admiral Mike Rogers said that the hacking of America's election system and process "is of great concern."

    The committee's cyberthreats hearing comes a day before the president-elect receives a briefing by the CIA and FBI directors — along with the head of national intelligence — on the investigation into Russia's alleged hacking efforts.

    Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI, said at the hearing that he believes "the best approach" to the issue is to create a special select committee of the Senate to probe such efforts.

    Trump has criticized the intelligence community's findings and even seemed to back WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's contention that Russia did not provide him with hacked Democratic emails.

    McCain discussed Assange with Clapper early in the hearing, saying ""I believe he is the one who's responsible for publishing the names of individuals who work for us who put us in direct danger."

    "Yes, he has," Clapper replied.

    "Do you think there's any credibility we should attach to this individual?" McCain asked.

    Clapper said, "Not in my view."

    "I second those comments," Rogers said.

    Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., asked Clapper about how Trump has been dismissive of the intelligence community's findings of Russian interference in the election.

    "I think there's a difference between skepticism and disparagement," Clapper said.

    —The Associated Press contributed to this report.