Trump has criticized the intelligence community's findings and even seemed to back WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's contention that Russia did not provide him with hacked Democratic emails.
McCain discussed Assange with Clapper early in the hearing, saying ""I believe he is the one who's responsible for publishing the names of individuals who work for us who put us in direct danger."
"Yes, he has," Clapper replied.
"Do you think there's any credibility we should attach to this individual?" McCain asked.
Clapper said, "Not in my view."
"I second those comments," Rogers said.
Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., asked Clapper about how Trump has been dismissive of the intelligence community's findings of Russian interference in the election.
"I think there's a difference between skepticism and disparagement," Clapper said.
