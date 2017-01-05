"Russia clearly has assumed an even more aggressive cyber posture," National Intelligence Director James Clapper told members of the Senate's Armed Services Committee.

Clapper said that suspected Russian hacking "did not change any vote tallies or anything of that sort."

But Clapper added that on the question of whether the hacking affected "the choices that the electorate made ... There's no way for us to gauge that."



However, Clapper later said, in a forthcoming intelligence report on Russian hacking related to the election "we will ascribe a motivation" to those activities. But he said he did not want to "preempt" that report by revealing the suspected motivation.

Cyber Command Chief Admiral Mike Rogers said that the hacking of America's election system and process "is of great concern."



The committee's cyberthreats hearing comes a day before the president-elect receives a briefing by the CIA and FBI directors — along with the head of national intelligence — on the investigation into Russia's alleged hacking efforts.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-RI, said at the hearing that he believes "the best approach" to the issue is to create a special select committee of the Senate to probe such efforts.