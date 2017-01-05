Shares of Shopify spiked more than 8 percent Thursday after a report that the e-commerce company will announce a major partnership with Amazon next week.

Bloomberg reported that the Canadian e-commerce company will announce its long-awaited sales partnership with Amazon on Tuesday, which would complete a long integration process that began in September 2015.

The integration will connect Shopify merchants to "millions of potential Amazon customers," Shopify said in a press release late Thursday. The integration, the company said, was "made generally available" in December, allowing merchants to manage their product catalog for various channels — including the Amazon store — from Shopify. The news release made no mention of the Jan. 10 date that Bloomberg mentioned.

Shopify shares fell about half a percent in extended trade Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Rosenblatt analyst Kirk Adams said in a note that the completion of the sales partnership would be a big boost to the company, although there could be some risk for cannibalization. He maintains a current price target of $50 for the stock and expects overall fiscal-year revenue growth of 60 percent for the company.

Adams said the "ability to integrate and partner with major players in the marketplace — like Amazon and Facebook —is one reason for the firm's high opinion on Shopify.

The company currently powers more than 350,000 business in about 150 countries via web, mobile and/or brick-and-mortar locations, Adams wrote in the note.

Amazon did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.