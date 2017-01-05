    Market Insider with Patti Domm

    Shopify spikes 8% after report of expected Amazon sales partnership announcement

    An Apple Inc. iPad tablet with the Shopify Inc. app is displayed at the entrance to the company's headquarters in Toronto, Ontario.

    Shares of Shopify spiked more than 8 percent Thursday after a report that the e-commerce company will announce a major partnership with Amazon next week.

    Bloomberg reported that the Canadian e-commerce company will announce its long-awaited sales partnership with Amazon on Tuesday, which would complete a long integration process that began in September 2015.

    The integration will connect Shopify merchants to "millions of potential Amazon customers," Shopify said in a press release late Thursday. The integration, the company said, was "made generally available" in December, allowing merchants to manage their product catalog for various channels — including the Amazon store — from Shopify. The news release made no mention of the Jan. 10 date that Bloomberg mentioned.

    Shopify shares fell about half a percent in extended trade Thursday.

    Earlier in the day, Rosenblatt analyst Kirk Adams said in a note that the completion of the sales partnership would be a big boost to the company, although there could be some risk for cannibalization. He maintains a current price target of $50 for the stock and expects overall fiscal-year revenue growth of 60 percent for the company.

    Adams said the "ability to integrate and partner with major players in the marketplace — like Amazon and Facebook —is one reason for the firm's high opinion on Shopify.

    The company currently powers more than 350,000 business in about 150 countries via web, mobile and/or brick-and-mortar locations, Adams wrote in the note.

    Amazon did not respond to CNBC's request for comment.

